Multiple people shot in Tennessee, police say

At least one person of interest was detained, Chattanooga Police said.

Multiple people were shot on Saturday night during an exchange of gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

Chattanooga Police officers were patrolling downtown at about 10:48 p.m. local time when they "observed multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area."

"Our Officers began rendering aid to the victims as well as assisting others to safety," a police spokesperson said. "They were able to detain at least one person of interest in the incident in the moments after the shooting began."

Police said "several" gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals. Most of the victims were in their teens or early 20s, police said.

"We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place," a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.