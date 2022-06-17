2 dead, 1 injured at Alabama church shooting

It took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Two people were shot and killed and one injured Thursday evening at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, The Vestavia Hills Police Department said.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3775 Crosshaven Drive around 6:22 p.m.

Capt. Shane Ware said during a briefing that a lone suspect entered the church meeting and began shooting. Three people were shot and two died. Another person is receiving treatment at a hospital, Ware added.

Police and emergency services respond to the scene of a shooting at St.Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Ala., June 16, 2022. NSB

The suspected shooter is in police custody.

Darren J. Reynolds contributed to this report.