Multiple people shot outside Des Moines, Iowa, high school

Police said it's unclear if the victims are students.

Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.

The shooting occurred outside East High School, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting and whether or not students were involved are unclear.

The high school was immediately on lockdown, but Des Moines Public School District tweeted students were being dismissed on time after police and the school district gave an all-clear.

