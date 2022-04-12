NYC subway shootings updates: Multiple shot, suspect at large

At least 13 people are injured.

Multiple people have been shot in an incident involving a northbound N train in Brooklyn, New York, just before 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to police sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shootings took place on the train or at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park or the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.

Thirteen people were injured, according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. It’s not immediately clear how many of the injured were shot.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The New York City Police Department said there are no active explosive devices but police are investigating whether a smoke device was set off on a northbound N train prior to it pulling into the 36th Street station.

The FBI is assisting NYPD and officials from the ATF are at the scene.

President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been briefed on the situation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she's been briefed on the incident.

"First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues," the governor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.