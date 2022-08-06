Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after 4 people fatally shot in Ohio

The person of interest should be considered "armed and dangerous," the FBI said.

The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio.

The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.

Marlow is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton on Friday, police said.

Police responding to reports of gunfire shortly before noon found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds at "multiple crime scenes" in a residential area, the Butler Township Police Department said.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scenes. They have not been identified by police.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in Butler Township, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. Four people were found fatally shot, police said. WKEF

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said they don't believe there is a continued threat to the neighborhood but "we will continue to have crews in the area in case Marlow would return," he told reporters on Friday. The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad was also contacted "out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Neighbors were asked to review any video camera footage from that day.

Porter said police were working to determine "if there were any motive to this horrible tragedy" and did not have any further information on the investigation.

"This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory," Porter said.

Marlow is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with the Ohio license plate JES9806, police said.

He was described by police as approximately 5’11”, 160 pounds with short brown hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.