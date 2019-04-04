The possible discovery of a missing boy after a seven-year search is raising new questions about where he has been since he was abducted by his mother.

Timmothy Pitzen has been reported missing since 2011, when he was last seen being checked out of his Aurora, Illinois, school by his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen.

Timmothy was 6-years-old at the time, and the search for him and his mother spanned the region before she was found dead by suicide in a motel room in Rockford, Illinois.

Timmothy wasn't in the room when her body was found, but now, police are testing the DNA of a 14-year-old boy found in Kentucky who claims he is Timmothy Pitzen.

The results of the DNA test may come as early as Thursday, one day after the teen was taken into police custody, but the case has been of national interest for years as relatives held out hope he was still alive.

And they had reason to believe he may still be alive: his mother left notes saying Timmothy was safe but would never be found.

(Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images) Joliet Police search Castle Rock State Park wetlands for evidence in Timmothy Pitzen's disappearance, May 19, 2011.

Days after his disappearance, Timmothy's father, Jim Pitzen, told ABC News he was convinced his son was still alive.

"He's out there somewhere, and I know he's OK. I just want him to come home to his family," Pitzen said.

Jim Pitzen later spoke to Crime Watch Daily in 2017, where he talked about the last time he said he saw his son.

"I said 'I love you buddy,' and he said 'I love you too, Dad, and I'll see you later,' and I'm like 'OK,' and I watched him run off to class," Pitzen told the channel about the last morning he dropped his son off at school.

'Timmothy is fine. Timmothy belongs to me. Timmothy and I will be fine. Timmothy is safe'

The elder Pitzen said he returned to the school that afternoon to pick up his son, only to find out the boy's mother had picked him up about an hour after Timmothy was dropped off, allegedly citing a family emergency.

Pitzen said he called relatives -- including his in-laws -- before deciding to wait.

"I was like, 'OK, she's upset at me for some reason so she'll need to cool down.' So the next morning comes around and they're still not home so I call the police department and report Amy and Timmothy missing," he told Crime Watch Daily.

Jim Pitzen said Amy Pitzen called his brother, which seemed odd to him. His brother told him he could hear Timmothy "in the background playing or hanging out," Pitzen said.

(Aurora Police Department via Center for Missing and Exploited Children) An age-progressed image shows what Timmothy Pitzen, who was last seen at a water park Dells, Wisconsin, on May 12, 2011, would look like today at 13 years old.

The more mysterious part of the call, Pitzen said, came when his wife spoke about their son.

Pitzen told Crime Watch Daily his brother noted that Amy Pitzen said "'Timmothy is fine. Timmothy belongs to me. Timmothy and I will be fine. Timmothy is safe.'"

Pitzen said he heard from police three days later, when they reported Amy Pitzen was found dead in a motel room, without Timmothy but with a suicide note.

"She apologized for the mess she created, and that Timmothy was safe with people who loved him and he would never be found," Pitzen told Crime Watch Daily, adding that the note said their son was "'safe with people who loved him and would never be found.'"