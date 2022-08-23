Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to DUI

The 82-year-old had a 0.082% blood alcohol content when he was arrested.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI causing injury in connection to a May car crash, prosecutors said.

Based on Paul Pelosi's guilty plea, the second charge -- driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury -- was dismissed, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said.

This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. Napa County Sheriff's Office via AP

Among the requirements of Judge Joseph Solga's sentence are: serving five days in jail; paying victim restitution and a court fine; completing a three-month DUI program; and completing three years of probation.

He received credit for four days served: two for the two days he served in jail following his arrest and two days' time for good conduct. The fifth day of the sentence will be served on a court work program, so the 82-year-old will not serve any more time in jail.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images, FILE

Paul Pelosi was not present in court for Tuesday's plea; his attorney appeared on his behalf.

The House Speaker's husband had a 0.082% blood alcohol content when he was arrested on May 28 in Napa County, California, prosecutors said. He was trying to cross State Route 29 when his Porsche was hit by a driver heading north, the California Highway Patrol in Napa said at the time.