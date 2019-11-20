A Georgia community is in mourning after a narcotics investigator was gunned down while on a routine patrol Tuesday night.

Cecil Ridley, a narcotics investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was among the officers confronting individuals outside a convenience store in Augusta around 8:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When one of the men being questioned, 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., walked into the convenience store, an officer approached him inside, investigators said.

Then Hester tried to leave the store, and at the same time, Ridley was walking in, investigators said.

That's when Hester approached 51-year-old Ridley and shot and killed him, according to the state investigators.

Two officers returned fire at Hester and he was struck and taken into custody, authorities said.

"The City of Augusta mourns with [the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office] and the family of Investigator Cecil Ridley," Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. tweeted. "He gave all while serving and protecting others. May we all pray for comfort and strength to the men and women who wear the uniform of [the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office]."

The @CityofAugusta mourns with @RCSOGA and the family of Investigator Cecil Ridley. He gave all while serving and protecting others. May we all pray for comfort and strength to the men and women who wear the uniform of @RCSOGA pic.twitter.com/MehWg9L8sp — Hardie Davis, Jr. (@hardiedavis) November 20, 2019

"He gave his life to protect and serve others, and losing him in the line of duty is heartbreaking," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp added. "May God give his community comfort in this difficult time."

.@GAFirstLady, the girls, and I ask Georgians to join us in praying for Investigator Ridley’s loved ones. He gave his life to protect and serve others, and losing him in the line of duty is heartbreaking. May God give his community comfort in this difficult time. https://t.co/UnATpq3j8e — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 20, 2019

Charges are expected against Hester, who remained in the hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is expected to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.