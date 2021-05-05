Nashville officer shot while responding to 'setup' 911 call; suspect dead: Police

A Nashville police officer was shot while responding to a 911 call of a woman shot at a house -- and the department says it believes the call was a "setup" by the shooter to get authorities to respond.

Officers were fired upon as soon as they arrived at the house Tuesday evening, police spokesperson Kris Mumford told ABC News.

Officer Brian Sherman was shot in the arm, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The man who allegedly shot Sherman, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, then went outside, police said, where officers tried to negotiate with him.

Mohamed fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway, police said.

Sherman's injuries weren't life threatening and he was discharged from a hospital overnight, Mumford said.

"We believe the person who made the 911 call was Mohamed himself," police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference. "In fact on the 911 call, you can hear him saying that he's scared, that shots are continuing to be fired. 'Hurry, hurry, please get here in a hurry.'"

"It was all a ruse to get the police officers to the scene," Aaron said.

No officers fired their guns during the incident, police said.