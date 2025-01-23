Nashville school shooting suspect's social media linked to Madison school shooter's social media: Sources

A 17-year-old allegedly shot two classmates at his Nashville school this week.

A social media account connected to the Nashville high school shooting suspect may have been in contact with the suspected Madison, Wisconsin, school shooter's social media account, according to law enforcement sources.

Solomon Henderson, a 17-year-old student, allegedly opened fire in the cafeteria at Antioch High School on Wednesday, killing 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante and injuring a 17-year-old, police said.

Henderson, who was armed with a pistol, then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The injured 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

A motive is not known, police said Wednesday, but according to sources, Henderson left a substantial body of data online and on social media.

A Pinterest account linked to Henderson features photos of past school shooters, including the shooters from Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas, according to a source.

Henderson's social media presence also shows he may have been in contact with 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Rupnow, who went by Samantha, also died after the shooting, in which two were killed and several wounded.

Rupnow's account may have been following Henderson's account at the time of the Wisconsin shooting in December, according to law enforcement sources.

