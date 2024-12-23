Nebraska governor hospitalized after being bucked off a horse

Gov. Jim Pillen was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was transported to the hospital on Sunday after being bucked off a horse, according to a statement from his office.

The incident happened when the Republican leader was riding on horseback with family members.

Pillen's office said that the horse was new and that he sustained injuries, but did not elaborate further.

UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Thursday July 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

"The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," his office said in the statement.

Pillen was initially transported to Columbus Community Hospital before being sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha "out of an abundance of caution," his office said.

The governor is expected to remain in the hospital "for several days," according to his office.

"Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas," his office added in the statement.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.