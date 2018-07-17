A woman apologized for allegedly harassing another woman in her neighborhood after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video, the woman is seen asking if the other woman is “in one of the affordable units” nearby.

The video was posted by Alyson Laliberte on on July 14, who wrote in a post that the alleged aggressor was “trying to kick me off my own property because she’s having a hard time getting her kids to take a nap at 3:30 in the afternoon on a Saturday.”

The woman in Laliberte's video was identified by The Boston Globe as Theresa Lund, the executive director at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative.

Lund did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but she emailed an apology to The Boston Globe, saying she is "terribly sorry."

"I want to be accountable for my actions in a situation where I fell far short of my values and what I expect of myself,” Lund said in the email to The Globe. “This clearly wasn’t my best moment, and I have work to do to more consistently be my best self.”

In the video, Lund appears to be sitting on the sidewalk curb next to Laliberte, repeatedly asking her where she lives.

“I’m sitting here because you’re preventing my children from sleeping,” Lund is heard saying.

“Are you in one of the affordable units or are you in one of the Harvard units?” Lund asks.

Lund says in the video that Laliberte and her daughter, who Laliberte notes in the Facebook video caption is biracial, are “disturbing” the area and Lund threatened to “come outside of your window and scream, you’re outside of mine.”

Laliberte did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In the video caption, Laliberte calls Lund “another Permit Patty” and wrote that the incident “was totally discriminating and racist of her.”

“Why do people think they are literally better than others? Why does she think she has a right to make us move? If she really did not want to be disturbed she would own a one family house instead of deciding on moving in to a condominium with a bunch of neighbors. I’ve lived in this complex for 15 years. Not one other person complained about my daughter and I,” Laliberte wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times in the first three days since it was posted.

Harvard did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, but Lund’s biography on the school’s page, which the Boston Globe reported had been taken down, is now back up on the site.