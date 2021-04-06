Neighborhood celebrates the adoption of 3 siblings from foster care

"We've waited 4 years, 4 months, and 28 days for today!" read their sign.

Three newly adopted siblings held a sign that read, "we've waited 4 years, 4 months, and 28 days for today!"

Once separated by the foster care system, Jonathan, 10, Madeline, 8, and Benjamin, 6, are finally together again under the same roof.

Jennifer Tveter of Derry, New Hampshire, began fostering the three children in 2019, and on March 29, she officially adopted them.

"It is the best day of my whole entire life," said Jonathan. "I feel so happy," added Madeline.

The neighborhood celebrated the occasion with a socially-distanced car parade. Tveter said she's grateful and excited that the three can just focus on growing up.

"Now they just get to be children and heal and be happy and loved and they are so loved," said Tveter. "It's not just me. It's my entire family."

Tonight, Jonathan, Madeline and Benjamin shared their dreams with "World News Tonight."

"When I grow up, I want to be a sketch artist for the police," said Jonathan. "I want to be a baker," said Benjamin.

"I want to help foster kids," said Madeline.

As the oldest, Jonathan also had a message to other children waiting for their forever home.

"Even if it takes a long time," he said. "You'll still find the perfect family for you too."