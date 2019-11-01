Nestlé USA voluntarily recalled its refrigerated cookie dough after the company received reports of food-grade rubber pieces in some of its products.

"The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295," Nestlé said in a press release.

Nestlé

The 26 ready-to-bake cookie dough products come in bars, tubs and tube shapes and were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

To identify the batch code on the package, Nestlé released reference images and highlighted the four-digit batch code where it appears after the "use or freeze-by" date and before the number 5753.

Click here for a full list of products, descriptions and photos.

Nestlé USA said they took action "out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products."

The source of the rubber has been found and the issue has already been fixed, the company said.

"No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment."

The following products were not impacted by this recall: Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.