Wisconsin is buried under more than 1 foot of snow.

New England braces for spring snowstorm as Upper Midwest faces blizzard conditions, power outages

The calendar says it's spring, but winter storm warnings are in effect in the Midwest and the Northeast as snowstorms slam both regions.

In the Northeast, snow is pummeling the mountains and ski resorts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

Some areas could see 2 feet of snow.

ABC News

In Maine, the wet, heavy snow will start Wednesday evening and last through Thursday, state officials said.

Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

In the Midwest, Wisconsin is buried under more than 1 foot of snow and facing winds up to 35 mph.

More than 100,000 customers in Wisconsin are without power.

A worker clears snow from a sidewalk near Lambeau Field, April 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A blizzard warning was issued for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where gusty winds combined with snow could cause very low visibility.