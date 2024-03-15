The shooting occurred on Interstate 40, police said.

Suspect sought after New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on highway: Authorities

A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed on a highway, authorities said Friday.

A suspect in the shooting remains at-large, according to New Mexico State Police.

New Mexico State Police released this photo of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of an officer. New Mexico State Police

The shooting occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 32, in eastern New Mexico, according to state police.

"Scene is still active. Details are limited," New Mexico State Police said on social media. "Anyone with information is asked to call State Police."

Authorities respond to the scene after a New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot on Interstate 40, March 15, 2024. KOAT

State police released a photo of the suspect in the shooting and said he was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket.

The name of the officer killed has not been released.