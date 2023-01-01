New Year's Eve shooting in Alabama leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

One person is dead and nine are injured following a shooting on New Year's Eve in Mobile, Alabama.

The shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. local time in the 200 block of Dauphin Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

When officers arrived, police found a deceased 24-year-old male. Nine other people suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. Police said two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

Information on the suspect or suspects has not been publicly released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the case, you can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-721.