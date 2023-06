New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game, June 6, 2023, in New York.

New York covered in haze from Canadian wildfires

Millions of people in New York City and other Northeast locations scrambled to keep themselves free of the smoky air throughout the day and evening on Tuesday.

The city's skyline was barely visible for most parts of the day, and the smell of the smoke was strong as commuters hit the evening rush.

Manhattan's skyline is barely visible before sunset as the city is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on June 6, 2023, New York City. Gary Hershorn

Times Square is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada, June 6, 2023, New York City. Gary Hershorn

The Chrysler Building in Manhattan's skyline is barely visible before sunset as the city is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on June 6, 2023, New York City. Gary Hershorn

The Manhattan skyline is barely visible hours before sunset as it is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on June 6, 2023 in New York City. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The Manhattan skyline is barely visible hours before sunset as it is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on June 6, 2023 in New York City. Patrick Sison/AP

Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on June 6, 2023. Patrick Sison/AP

The sun over New York City takes on a red appearance on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 6, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The sky over Times Square is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada, June 6, 2023, New York City. Gary Hershorn