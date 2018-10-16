A newborn boy has been found dead at a Connecticut recycling center, police said.

Workers at the plant in Stamford made the tragic discovery while they were processing recyclable materials around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon told ABC News.

First responders were called to the scene. The boy, who appeared to be a full-term newborn, was declared dead, Scanlon said.

Police and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner are investigating, Scanlon added.

Additional details were not immediately available.