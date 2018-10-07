Here's the news you missed this weekend

Oct 7, 2018, 5:36 PM ET
PHOTO: Retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, right, administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, Oct. 6, 2018.PlayFred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP
WATCH Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court amid protests

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice.

Twenty people were killed in a "horrific" limousine accident in upstate New York.

A Vatican cardinal defended accusations against Pope Francis, calling them "blasphemous."

The mayors of San Francisco and Osaka, Japan, disagree about their "sister city" relationship.

And a melee broke out after a Conor McGregor fight.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence presides over the Senate during the start of the vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 6, 2018.APTN/AP
Vice President Mike Pence presides over the Senate during the start of the vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 6, 2018.

ANALYSIS: Kavanaugh confirmation marks triumph of tribalism

Kavanaugh's confirmation, which was clouded in controversy by sexual misconduct allegations, which he vehemently denied, ends a bitter partisan battle in the Senate.

PHOTO: Multiple deaths are reported after a limousine accident in upstate New York near Albany on Oct. 6, 2018.WTEN
Multiple deaths are reported after a limousine accident in upstate New York near Albany on Oct. 6, 2018.

20 people killed in limousine accident in upstate New York, authorities say

Investigators called the crash one of the "most deadly" accidents in the country in years.

PHOTO: Pope Francis addresses the Synod of Bishops, focusing on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment, Oct. 3, 2018, in Vatican City.Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis addresses the Synod of Bishops, focusing on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment, Oct. 3, 2018, in Vatican City.

Vatican cardinal defends Pope Francis against allegations that he covered up sexual misconduct accusations

The pontiff had been accused of ignoring reports of sexual misconduct by a prominent American cardinal.

PHOTO: A view of the Comfort Women Column of Strength statue, Oct. 3, 2018, in San Francisco, Calif.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A view of the 'Comfort Women' Column of Strength statue, Oct. 3, 2018, in San Francisco, Calif.

Mayors of San Francisco, Osaka battle over 'comfort women' statue and 'sister city' relationship

The mayor of Osaka disapproves of the "comfort women" statue -- which depicts women and girls forced into sex slavery during World War II -- in San Francisco.

PHOTO: Conor McGregor, left, and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw punches during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.AP
Conor McGregor, left, and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw punches during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

UFC 229 descends into chaos after Khabib Nurmagomedov taps out Conor McGregor

After the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a brawl ensued.

Comments