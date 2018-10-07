Here's the news you missed this weekend

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice.
Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.
ANALYSIS: Kavanaugh confirmation marks triumph of tribalism
Kavanaugh's confirmation, which was clouded in controversy by sexual misconduct allegations, which he vehemently denied, ends a bitter partisan battle in the Senate.
20 people killed in limousine accident in upstate New York, authorities say
Investigators called the crash one of the "most deadly" accidents in the country in years.
Vatican cardinal defends Pope Francis against allegations that he covered up sexual misconduct accusations
The pontiff had been accused of ignoring reports of sexual misconduct by a prominent American cardinal.
Mayors of San Francisco, Osaka battle over 'comfort women' statue and 'sister city' relationship
The mayor of Osaka disapproves of the "comfort women" statue -- which depicts women and girls forced into sex slavery during World War II -- in San Francisco.
UFC 229 descends into chaos after Khabib Nurmagomedov taps out Conor McGregor
After the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a brawl ensued.