Here's the news you missed this weekend

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice.

Twenty people were killed in a "horrific" limousine accident in upstate New York.

A Vatican cardinal defended accusations against Pope Francis, calling them "blasphemous."

The mayors of San Francisco and Osaka, Japan, disagree about their "sister city" relationship.

And a melee broke out after a Conor McGregor fight.

APTN/AP

Kavanaugh's confirmation, which was clouded in controversy by sexual misconduct allegations, which he vehemently denied, ends a bitter partisan battle in the Senate.

WTEN

Investigators called the crash one of the "most deadly" accidents in the country in years.

Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

The pontiff had been accused of ignoring reports of sexual misconduct by a prominent American cardinal.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The mayor of Osaka disapproves of the "comfort women" statue -- which depicts women and girls forced into sex slavery during World War II -- in San Francisco.

AP

After the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a brawl ensued.