Here's the news you missed this weekend

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at a rally, Oct. 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio.
The high-stakes midterm elections are just two days away, and we analyze five major issues dominating the races.

Democrats are in the race to control Congress, but their advantage has narrowed since the summer, an ABC News/Washington Post poll finds.

Thousands of Central American migrants traveling with children toward the U.S. border can't afford what truck drivers are charging to help haul their belongings.

It's been two years since a 30-year-old woman was killed while jogging in New York City. The trial for the young man who allegedly killed her is set to begin Monday.

The testimony of one of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accusers has inspired a casting director to do a documentary-style PSA.

Before you begin your week, take a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Stacey Abrams speaks in Cobb County, Ga., Nov. 16, 2017.| Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is pictured on Oct. 15, 2018, in Phoenix.| President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 17, 2018.Reuters/AP
5 major issues dominating the midterm elections: ANALYSIS

ABC News has identified the five most important issues leading into Tuesday's election.

Trump: It will be a nationwide referendum on his presidency.

Making history: Women, African-American and LGBTQ candidates can all break barriers and become the first elected officials at different levels of government.

Pink wave: Speaking of women, female candidates are hoping to make history in Congress. A staggering 239 women are on the ballot for House seats.

Healthcare: Democrats, who lost big in 2010 after former President Obama's historic legislation, are now leveraging the issue in some conservative pockets of the country.

Immigration: President Trump has increased his rhetoric on the polarizing issue as a caravan of migrants makes its way to the U.S. border.

PHOTO: Demonstrators hold signs as Democratic leaders speak with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on June 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
It's Democrats +8 in likely voter preference, with Trump and health care taking center stage

Democrats lead Republicans 52-44 percent among likely voters in this final ABC News/Washington Post pre-electon poll. But that lead his dipped 14 percentage points since August.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southport High School, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Indianapolis.The Associated Press
The GOP, meanwhile, has maintained its base of non-college white men, rural residents and independent women, the poll finds.

PHOTO: Aa gas station in Loma Bonita, Oaxaca, where people were being charged up to 150 peso to get on a truck.ABC News
Central American migrants in caravan respond to President Trump calling them criminals: 'This is all propaganda'

Many migrants traveling with their families, their belongings in backpacks, couldn't afford the 150 pesos or roughly $7.50 drivers were asking to ride on the back of cargo trucks.

"Everybody is sleeping in the street," one man told ABC News. "A lot of people right now are hungry.

PHOTO: ABC News interviews Rafael Garcia of Guatemala, who is traveling with his 13-year-old daughter and baby son, who is 14 months old with the caravan headed to the United States. ABC News
Some also wanted people to know that they are not the violent criminals that Trump has described.

"Everybody wants freedom," one migrant said.

PHOTO:Karina Vetrano is seen here in this undated file photo.karinavetrano/Instagram
Murder trial for suspect in Karina Vetrano killing set to begin 2 years after jogger's brutal death

Karina Vetrano, 30, was killed two years ago, and the trial for the young man who allegedly killed her, Chanel Lewis, is scheduled to begin Monday.

Vetrano's body, was found by her father after she went for a jog and didn't return.

PHOTO: Chanel Lewis was arrested for the murder of Queens, N.Y., jogger Karina Vetrano.WABC
Lewis, 22, was arrested six months later after DNA allegedly linked him to the crime. Police say he confessed, but his lawyer and a spokesman for the family say it was coerced.

PHOTO: The crew and participants during the filming of I am Christine Blasey Ford, Oct. 21st, 2018. Courtesy Nick Afka Thomas
Female filmmakers speak out against sexual assault in 'I Am Christine Blasey Ford'

When Christine Blasey Ford testified during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, Skyler Barrett created the public service announcement, which featured #MeToo activists and sexual assault survivors reading every word of Ford's testimony.

PHOTO: Christine Blasey Ford testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S., on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington, DC.Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images, FILE
Barrett said after seeing social media reactions to the Supreme Court hearings, she felt a disconnect among those who doubted Ford’s story, and she hopes to start a conversation to show just how pervasive “rape culture” is.

“I wanted to show people this affects people from every walk of life,” Barrett said.

