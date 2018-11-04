Here's the news you missed this weekend

The high-stakes midterm elections are just two days away, and we analyze five major issues dominating the races.

Democrats are in the race to control Congress, but their advantage has narrowed since the summer, an ABC News/Washington Post poll finds.

Thousands of Central American migrants traveling with children toward the U.S. border can't afford what truck drivers are charging to help haul their belongings.

It's been two years since a 30-year-old woman was killed while jogging in New York City. The trial for the young man who allegedly killed her is set to begin Monday.

The testimony of one of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accusers has inspired a casting director to do a documentary-style PSA.

Before you begin your week, take a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Reuters/AP

ABC News has identified the five most important issues leading into Tuesday's election.

Trump: It will be a nationwide referendum on his presidency.

Making history: Women, African-American and LGBTQ candidates can all break barriers and become the first elected officials at different levels of government.

Pink wave: Speaking of women, female candidates are hoping to make history in Congress. A staggering 239 women are on the ballot for House seats.

Healthcare: Democrats, who lost big in 2010 after former President Obama's historic legislation, are now leveraging the issue in some conservative pockets of the country.

Immigration: President Trump has increased his rhetoric on the polarizing issue as a caravan of migrants makes its way to the U.S. border.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Democrats lead Republicans 52-44 percent among likely voters in this final ABC News/Washington Post pre-electon poll. But that lead his dipped 14 percentage points since August.

The Associated Press

The GOP, meanwhile, has maintained its base of non-college white men, rural residents and independent women, the poll finds.

ABC News

Many migrants traveling with their families, their belongings in backpacks, couldn't afford the 150 pesos or roughly $7.50 drivers were asking to ride on the back of cargo trucks.

"Everybody is sleeping in the street," one man told ABC News. "A lot of people right now are hungry.

ABC News

Some also wanted people to know that they are not the violent criminals that Trump has described.

"Everybody wants freedom," one migrant said.

karinavetrano/Instagram

Karina Vetrano, 30, was killed two years ago, and the trial for the young man who allegedly killed her, Chanel Lewis, is scheduled to begin Monday.

Vetrano's body, was found by her father after she went for a jog and didn't return.

WABC

Lewis, 22, was arrested six months later after DNA allegedly linked him to the crime. Police say he confessed, but his lawyer and a spokesman for the family say it was coerced.

Courtesy Nick Afka Thomas

When Christine Blasey Ford testified during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, Skyler Barrett created the public service announcement, which featured #MeToo activists and sexual assault survivors reading every word of Ford's testimony.

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images, FILE

Barrett said after seeing social media reactions to the Supreme Court hearings, she felt a disconnect among those who doubted Ford’s story, and she hopes to start a conversation to show just how pervasive “rape culture” is.

“I wanted to show people this affects people from every walk of life,” Barrett said.