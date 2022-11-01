Ex-NFL coach to be sentenced over DWI crash that severely injured child

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon for a drunk driving crash that injured five people, including one child severely.

Reid, 37, pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated in connection with the Kansas City crash.

Reid was driving his pickup truck near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021, when he struck two vehicles that had stopped along the side of the highway. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 and was driving 84 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the incident, according to court documents.

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla. Mark Brown/Getty Images

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time, was severely injured in the crash. She suffered "life-threatening injuries" and a "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas," according to court documents.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, faces up to four years in prison as part of a deal that his victims have spoken out against. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time in a Kansas City courthouse.

Prior to taking the guilty plea, Reid faced up to seven years in prison, with a trial expected to begin in September.

During a plea hearing on Sept. 12, Reid apologized for his "huge mistake."

"I really regret what I did," he said, according to Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

At one point he turned to Ariel's family and said, "I didn't mean to hurt anyone that night," KMBC reported.

When the judge asked the family if they had anything to say, KMBC reported that Ariel's mother, Felicia Miller, said, "My family and I are opposed to the plea deal. I don't think he should receive it."

Ariel Young in an undated photo.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the five victims in the crash, said in a statement at the time that the victims are "outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law."

Reid was a linebackers coach for the Chiefs at the time of the crash and during the team's Super Bowl win in February 2020. He was released by the team shortly after the incident.

In November 2021, the Chiefs and Porto announced that the team worked out a plan to help pay for Ariel's medical care.

Reid has previously served prison time over a driving-related incident.

He pleaded guilty to simple assault and flashing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident in 2007, according to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court records, and served prison time. While in prison, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance from a separate incident, according to court documents.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.