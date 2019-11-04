NFL safety Jermaine Whitehead was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Monday morning after he allegedly threatened to kill fans on Twitter who were critical of his performance in Sunday's game.

Interested in NFL? Add NFL as an interest to stay up to date on the latest NFL news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Whitehead, 26, who in his fourth NFL season and his second with the Browns, was heavily criticized on social media for his play during the Browns 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

While in the locker room after the game, Whitehead began responding to fans' comments on , which included what some have called alleged threats of harm.

"Imma kill you b---- ... that's on blood," Whitehead wrote in response to one fan.

Twitter immediately suspended Whitehead's account for the alleged threats, reportedly before Whitehead had even left the locker room following the game.

The social media company did not have any comment on Whitehead's suspension.

2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Browns on Sunday night called the tweets "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate."

"We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally," the spokesperson said.

Whitehead later apologized on Instagram for his performance, but did not address the controversial tweets, according to ESPN.

"Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you," he said in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. "They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens."

On Monday, the team announced it had waived Whitehead.