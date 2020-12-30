Nonprofit founder charged with murder after hit-and-run that killed 2 boys: DA Two brothers, ages 11 and 8, were crossing the street when they were struck.

A co-founder of a nonprofit is facing murder charges after she allegedly drove into two young brothers, killing them, in suburban Los Angeles County, prosecutors said.

Eleven-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob Iskander were with their parents, crossing a Westlake Village street in a marked crosswalk, when they were struck by a car on Sept. 29, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The suspected driver, Rebecca Grossman, was allegedly speeding at the time, prosecutors said. She's also accused of fleeing the scene, "eventually stopping about one-quarter mile away from the scene when her car engine cutoff," prosecutors said.

Grossman, 57, is facing two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, prosecutors announced Wednesday. She's also facing one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, prosecutors said.

Grossman and her husband founded the Grossman Burn Foundation, a Los Angeles County-based nonprofit that provides burn prevention education and burn treatment, according to its website. The Grossman Burn Foundation is the "philanthropic arm" of the Grossman Burn Centers, which were founded by Rebecca Grossman's father-in-law, according to the website.

Grossman, of Hidden Hills, California, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. If convicted, she could face a maximum of 34 years to life in prison. It's unclear at this time if Grossman has an attorney.

The Grossman Burn Foundation declined to comment to ABC News Wednesday.