Nor'easter bringing heavy snow, wind and rain to the Northeast

A major storm system moved east overnight and is redeveloping off the New Jersey coast into a nor’easter this morning.

Fourteen states from Tennessee into Maine are under Winter Weather Alerts for snow and ice.

This morning, heavy snow is falling from northern Pennsylvania into New York and into New England. Meanwhile, right along the coast from Philadelphia to New York City and into Boston it is mostly rain.

This evening, rain will begin changing to snow even in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Gusty north winds are expected, locally gusting at 40 to 50 mph.

By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the snow will be ending in Philadelphia, New York City and most of the Mid-Atlantic states. The only snow Tuesday morning will be flying in Boston and eastern New England and strong gusty north winds are expected, locally gusting to 50 mph.

By Tuesday afternoon, the nor’easter will move into Canada leaving New England.

Snowfall totals will be heavy mostly inland from northwest New Jersey to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Albany, New York and into northern Massachusetts, north of Boston and into Maine. These areas will see more than a foot of snow with up to locally 20 inches possible locally.

Major populated areas like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will change to snow later this morning and into the afternoon with Philadelphia and New York City getting 1 to 3 inches of snow, and Boston half a foot is also possible locally with higher amounts outside of the city.