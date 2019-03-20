Nor'easter set to bring heavy rain, wind to Northeast

A coastal storm is set to bring heavy rain, snow and strong winds to the Northeast on Thursday and Friday.

The storm system will develop along the Carolina coast Wednesday night with heavy rain in the area.

By Thursday morning, the storm system will begin to move up the coast and bring heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic and Washington, D.C.

The heaviest rain will reach New York City in the afternoon, while it arrives in Boston in the evening.

The storm system moves into New England from Thursday night into Friday morning with heavy rain along the coast and heavy snow in the mountains.

Behind the storm, very strong and even damaging winds are possible on Friday for most of the Northeast.

More than 1 inch of rain is expected for the Northeast, with inland mountains getting more than a half a foot of snow.

River flooding continues

While waters are receding in Nebraska and people are beginning a long clean up process, but rivers are only beginning to rise in parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

As snow melts rapidly this weekend in the upper Mississippi and Missouri rivers, major flooding will move into Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin.

The Missouri River in St. Joseph, Missouri, is forecast to reach major flood stage close to its 2011 flood level. In Atchison, Kansas, it will reach close to the 1993 flood level.

Minnesota River is rising southwest and west of the Twin Cities, and is forecast to crest sometime next week. The Mississippi River is rising in St. Paul, Minnesota, where it is forecast to reach near major flood stage by next week.

Flood warnings continue Wednesday from Minnesota down to the Gulf Coast as snow continues to melt in the Upper Midwest.

Unfortunately, more rain is forecast for parts of the Midwest and the Plains as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Tuesday’s rain brought up to half an inch of rain to the area, which did not help already flooded neighborhoods.

A new storm system will move through the area late in the weekend and into early next week with more substantial rainfall,. Some areas could see 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain.