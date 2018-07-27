Northern California wildfire 'taking down everything in its path'

The Carr Fire in Northern California that has claimed the life of a bulldozer operator and injured at least three firefighters is "taking everything down in its path," a fire official said.

Video shows extreme conditions crews face as Carr Fire in Northern California claims life of bulldozer operator and injures three firefighters. https://t.co/iNNwaIRXqH pic.twitter.com/LSWSRLo21R — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2018

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, also told the Associated Press that the explosive wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes and reached the city of Redding.

The situation is "very dynamic" and "a heck of a fight," McLean added.

Winds reaching 60 mph are creating firenadoes strong enough to overturn vehicles, authorities said.

#CarrFire [Fatality Press Statement] at Whiskeytown in Trinity/Shasta County pic.twitter.com/EjaV00duRe — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) July 27, 2018

Thousands of homes have been evacuated on the western edge of Redding, which has a population of about 90,000. Tim Hinkson of the California Highway Patrol said the CHP is going door to door to assist in evacuations.

The fire was earlier estimated to have claimed nearly 30,000 acres and was about 6 percent contained, but authorities said that acreage is expected to increase "dramatically."

