Former NSA contractor sentenced to 5 years in prison for leaking classified documents on Russia probe

Aug 23, 2018, 11:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Reality Winner, 26, walks out of the Federal Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., June 26, 2018, after pleading guilty to leaking a classified document allegedly taken while she was working as a NSA contractor at Fort Gordon, Ga.PlayMichael Holahan/AP
A former contractor for the National Security Agency was sentenced to prison Thursday for leaking classified information about the Russian hacking to the media.

Reality Leigh Winner, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in June to leaking top secret documents, according to the Associated Press.

PHOTO: This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriffs Office, shows Reality Winner.Lincoln County, Ga. Sheriffs Office via AP, FILE
This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner.

"The sentence rendered today is the longest received by a defendant for an unauthorized disclosure of national defense information to the media," U.S. Justice Department officials said in a statement released Thursday following Winner's sentencing in Augusta, Georgia.

"It appropriately satisfies the need for both punishment and deterrence, in light of the nature and seriousness of the offense," the Justice Department statement reads.

