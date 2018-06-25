New York police are searching for additional suspects after one man was charged with murder and six others were arrested in connection to the Bronx stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in what authorities say was an apparent case of mistaken identity.

The other six are in custody in Paterson, New Jersey, and will be extradited to New York to determine any role in the slaying, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Alvarez, 19, is facing four charges in connection with the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was dragged from a Bronx store and stabbed multiple times during an attack by a group of people, police said.

Alvarez, who was scheduled to be arraigned today, turned himself in to New York police this weekend and has been charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, according to the NYPD.

Prosecutors said the New Jersey house where authorities arrested the other six suspects is known as a hangout for a street gang called the Trinitarios. One of the suspects jumped out the window and had to be chased down, prosecutors said.

All six will appear in an extradition hearing Tuesday afternoon in Paterson, the Passaic County prosecutor’s office said, adding the suspects will then be extradited to the Bronx, where some of them are likely to face charges in connection with the slaying of the teen.

Guzman-Feliz resembled another youth who was in a sex video with a rival gang member’s relative, which lead to the mistaken identity, a police source told ABC News.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 15-year-old male was involved in a dispute with a group of males in front of the location, prior to being stabbed in the neck,” police said. “The suspects fled the location and the victim ran to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the following individuals in connection to the above incident.”

An eighth person was picked up in the Dominican Republic and is cooperating with the investigation with no charges filed, a police source told ABC News.

NYPD said that the investigation continues with more arrests possible.

The death of Guzman-Feliz has shocked New York City.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan tweeted that the killing of a teen who had dreamed of becoming a detective is one of the most brutal slayings he has witnessed in his career as a law enforcement.

“Stabbing murder of this young man is among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36-year career,” he said while appealing for help from the public to identify the suspects.

New NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted that Guzman-Feliz always wanted to become a detective, and the NYPD vowed to find him justice.

“He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective,” Shea said, “and we’ll never give up on him.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday said he had spoken to Guzman-Feliz’s mother and told her he wanted to figure out a way to honor the teen through the Explorers program, of which he was a member.

De Blasio called the killing a “disgusting horrible incident” and said “everyone responsible will be brought to justice.”

In a photo tweeted by the NYPD, Guzman-Feliz is seen wearing a jacket from the NYPD Law Enforcement Explorers program -- which introduces young people to the profession – and proudly smiling for the camera.