More than 80 people injured in NYC bus collision: FDNY

More than 80 people have been injured following a bus collision in New York City on Thursday night, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said it received a call just before 7 p.m. ET for a "major vehicle accident" on First Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan, where a double-decker tour bus and an MTA bus collided.

According to Deputy Chief Paul Hopper from EMS Division 1, 18 people have been sent to the hospital, with 63 more requesting medical attention. None of the injuries had been deemed life-threatening, Hopper said.

