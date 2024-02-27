NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for modifying sanctuary city status

Adams said migrants who commit serious crimes should be deported.

After a series of well-publicized crimes allegedly committed by migrants, Mayor Eric Adams appeared to support a modification of laws that make New York a sanctuary city.

Adams said on Tuesday that migrants who commit serious crimes should be deported and the city should be able to communicate with federal ICE agents.

"We should not be allowing people who are repeatedly committing crimes to remain here and we cannot collaborate with ICE in the process," the mayor said during a news conference.

It followed comments Monday evening when the mayor said the city needs to modify the sanctuary city law.

"If you commit a felony, a violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported," Adams said Monday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pictured during his weekly in-person press conference at City Hall Blue Room, Feb. 5, 2024. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Existing laws prohibit the city from cooperating with the federal immigration authorities if a foreign national has been charged with a crime but not convicted.

The New York City Council has exhibited no interest in modifying the laws, which were strengthened in 2014 during the de Blasio administration, but some Republicans welcomed the mayor's remarks.

"It's a welcome change," City Councilman Joe Borelli said.

The Legal Aid Society expressed alarm.

"What Mayor Eric Adams seeks would result in local law enforcement being able to transfer New Yorkers merely suspected of a crime to ICE, upending local criminal court proceedings while perpetuating family separation and dividing communities," the group said in a statement.