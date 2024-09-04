The teacher was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

NYC teacher shot in hand by bullet that apparently flew through classroom window: Officials

A New York City teacher was shot in the hand on the eve of the first day of school after a bullet apparently flew through a classroom window, according to school officials.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Wednesday at a middle school in the Bronx borough, according to the NYC Department of Education.

The teacher was shot in the right hand at M.S. 391 and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the DOE.

Preliminarily it appears the bullet went through the classroom window and struck him, the DOE said.

No students were in the classroom at the time of the shooting, as school does not start until Thursday.

"This egregious display of violence is both upsetting and reprehensible," the DOE said in a statement. "NYPD immediately responded to the scene where one educator sustained non-life-threatening injuries. We will provide support additional support to this school community."