NYPD wants to speak to actress Sean Young, best known for her roles in “Stripes,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Blade Runner,” about a robbery that took place in the New York City neighborhood of Queens, according to police sources.

Police also want to interview a second unidentified person in connection with the theft of two Apple laptops containing video production software from School of Old LLC in Astoria.

One of them worked at the production company but was fired four months ago, sources said.

A representative for Young did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.