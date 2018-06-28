NYPD reviewing officers' response to teen fatally stabbed in mistaken identity case

The NYPD is investigating whether two officers who responded to the fatal mistaken identity stabbing of a 15-year-old in the Bronx last week failed to provide him aid.

The question was raised after investigators recovered cellphone video that appeared to show passersby with napkins trying to stop the teen’s bleeding while officers stood nearby without aiding.

Chief Terence Monahan/NYPDChiefofDept

It appears so far the officers handled the situation appropriately, a police source told ABC News.