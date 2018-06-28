NYPD reviewing officers' response to teen fatally stabbed in mistaken identity case

Jun 28, 2018, 2:16 PM ET
WATCH Eighth man arrested for the death of Bronx teen

The NYPD is investigating whether two officers who responded to the fatal mistaken identity stabbing of a 15-year-old in the Bronx last week failed to provide him aid.

The question was raised after investigators recovered cellphone video that appeared to show passersby with napkins trying to stop the teen’s bleeding while officers stood nearby without aiding.

(MORE: NY teen stabbed to death over sex tape in apparent case of mistaken identity, police say)

PHOTO: Police release a video surveillance showing a man in the red T-shirt as part of a group of men who allegedly hacked Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, with a knife to death in the Bronx on June, 2018. Chief Terence Monahan/NYPDChiefofDept
Police release a video surveillance showing a man in the red T-shirt as part of a group of men who allegedly hacked Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, with a knife to death in the Bronx on June, 2018.

It appears so far the officers handled the situation appropriately, a police source told ABC News.

