OceanGate CEO said he would 'buy a congressman' for any Titan problems: Former employee

A former OceanGate employee said he resigned from the submersible company after its co-founder, Stockton Rush, told him he would "buy a congressman" to make any problems with its Titan vessel go away.

Matthew McCoy, a former operations technician for the company, testified Friday on the last day of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation's two-week hearing into the June 2023 implosion of the Titan that killed all five passengers, including Rush, while on a deep-sea dive to the Titanic shipwreck.

McCoy was an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard prior to joining OceanGate in April 2017 as the company was building the first Titan prototype, which was never used on Titanic dives. He said he quit six months later, in September 2017, a day after his conversation with Rush.

McCoy said he told Rush he was concerned about operating the experimental Titan vessel without a certificate of inspection and that it would not be inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard. He said Rush responded that the Titan would be operating in the Bahamas and launch out of Canada and would not fall under U.S. jurisdiction.

"I think I had expressed to him that still taking U.S. passengers on there for hire at any point in time, if they touched the U.S. land, you know, U.S. port, that would also be of consideration," McCoy said.

Matthew McCoy, a former OceanGate employee, listens to questions from the investigative board during the final day of the Coast Guard investigatory hearing on the causes of the implosion of an experimental submersible headed for the wreck of the Titanic, Sept. 27, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C. Mic Smith/AP

He said the conversation became "tense" and ended with Rush saying that "if the Coast Guard became a problem, that he would buy himself a congressman and make it go away."

"That will stand in my mind for the rest of time," McCoy said. "I've never had anybody say that to me directly, and I was aghast. And basically, after that, I resigned. I couldn't work there anymore."

Asked by the Marine Board of Investigation if he felt like Rush was trying to intimidate him or if it was "more like bluster," McCoy said he felt like Rush was trying to "either intimidate me or impress me."

McCoy, a member of the Coast Guard Reserve, said he wasn't clear on the regulations for the sub but was concerned about potentially violating U.S. law. He said he considered whether to notify the Coast Guard but OceanGate hadn't done any dives in the U.S. with Titan.

He said he subsequently learned of a complaint OceanGate whistleblower David Lochridge filed in 2018 with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following his termination. McCoy said he thought there would be a "deeper investigation" into OceanGate at that point. Lochridge's whistleblower retaliation case was closed in late 2018 after he and OceanGate entered a settlement agreement in their respective lawsuits, OSHA said. Lochridge's safety allegations regarding the Titan were referred to the Coast Guard, OSHA said.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible beginning a descent. Handout/OceanGate Expeditions/AFP via Getty Images

McCoy said there was an "alarm bell" before he quit that made him concerned about OceanGate's operations and the production of the Titan's carbon-fiber hull.

When he started, he said, it was "made very clear" OceanGate was working with the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory and Boeing, "so they had a lot of what sounded like legitimacy behind them, as far as the engineering."

But he said he soon learned the company had broken ties with the laboratory and Boeing wasn't going to be doing the layup for the carbon fiber. He said he felt OceanGate's engineering department "didn't seem overly qualified" and there were mostly "college interns" during the summer he was there.

He said after he left OceanGate he didn't keep tabs on the company for long.

"I just kind of quit following the company, not thinking that they would ever actually dive the Titan," he said.

In addition to Rush, those killed in the June 2023 implosion included French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

The submersible company suspended all exploration and commercial operations after the deadly implosion.

The main purpose of the hearing is to uncover the facts related to the implosion and to make recommendations, the Coast Guard said.