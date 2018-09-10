Charges against an off-duty Texas police officer who allegedly shot a man in his apartment could be changed from manslaughter to murder when the case is presented to a grand jury, a prosecutor said Monday.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said her office plans to present a "thorough" case to a grand jury in coming days and that a murder charge against officer Amber Guyger has not been taken off the table.

The Texas Rangers, a law enforcement agency assigned to conduct an independent investigation of the case, obtained an arrest warrant against Guyger, 30, on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter. Guyger allegedly shot 26-year-old Botham Jean last week in his apartment when she mistakenly walked in, believing it was her residence, according to officials.

Jeff Montgomery/Harding University/AP

"The ultimate decision on what the charge will be will be determined by the grand jury," Johnson said at a press conference attended by Jean's mother, sister and brother.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.