Charges against an off-duty Texas police officer who allegedly shot a man in his apartment could be changed from manslaughter to murder when the case is presented to a grand jury, a prosecutor said Monday.
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said her office plans to present a "thorough" case to a grand jury in coming days and that a murder charge against officer Amber Guyger has not been taken off the table.
The Texas Rangers, a law enforcement agency assigned to conduct an independent investigation of the case, obtained an arrest warrant against Guyger, 30, on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter. Guyger allegedly shot 26-year-old Botham Jean last week in his apartment when she mistakenly walked in, believing it was her residence, according to officials.
"The ultimate decision on what the charge will be will be determined by the grand jury," Johnson said at a press conference attended by Jean's mother, sister and brother.
