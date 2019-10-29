Officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: Police

Oct 29, 2019, 9:05 AM ET
PHOTO: A Denton police officer was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Denton, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019. PlayWFAA
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 29, 2019

A Texas police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

Just minutes after midnight, a Denton police officer initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation, according to police.

"During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of our officers was struck," the police department said.

PHOTO: A Denton police officer was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Denton, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019. WFAA
A Denton police officer was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Denton, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019.

The officer, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Two persons of interest were detained after a car chase, according to police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.