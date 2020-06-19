Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired by Louisville police The mayor made the announcement about officer Brett Hankison.

A police officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor will be fired, the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor announced Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison was one of three officers involved in the shooting that took place on March 12 when they conducted a no-knock warrant.

Det. Brett Hankison are seen here. Louisville Metro Police Department

Mayor Greg Fischer said LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures, but could not offer more details.

"Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision," Fischer said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.