Breonna Taylor case: Detective reassigned after applying for no-knock warrant Breonna Taylor was killed as police executed a search warrant for her home.

Black lives lost and the outrage that followed Breonna Taylor Family

The detective who applied for the no-knock warrant that resulted in the police death of Breonna Taylor has now been reassigned, authorities said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was shot by Louisville, Kentucky, police who executed a "no-knock" warrant while she slept in her home on March 13.

This undated photo courtesy of Breonna Taylor family shows Breonna posing during a graduation ceremony in Louisville, Ky. Family of Breonna Taylor via AFP/Getty Images

The shooting took place when the home Taylor, a front-line health care worker, shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was raided by three plainclothes officers. Police said the "no-knock" warrant was related to drugs.

Walker, 27, called 911 as shots rang out, and bullets were exchanged between the officers and Walker, a licensed gun owner, according to Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor's family.

"Questions have been raised … about how and why the search warrant was approved," Louisville Metro acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference Wednesday. "As a result of those questions, I have placed Det. Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the warrant, on administrative reassignment until those questions can be answered.”

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers after they allegedly executed a search warrant of the wrong home. Breonna Taylor Family

No charges have been filed in connection with Taylor's death.

The officers who responded that night were previously reassigned.

Taylor was suspected by the police of participating in drug trafficking but no drugs were found in the home, police said.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.