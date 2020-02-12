2 officers shot while serving arrest warrant in Baltimore: Police The suspect was shot and killed. The officers are expected to be OK.

Two officers were shot and injured while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant in Baltimore Wednesday, authorities said.

Both officers are expected to recover, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

"At least one of their lives was likely saved by application of a tourniquet applied by their fellow officers," a hospital official said.

When the officers -- one from Baltimore city and one from Baltimore County -- confronted the suspect around noon, gunshots were fired, according to the Baltimore police.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, said police.

Hogan said the suspect was a "former state corrections official who had been under investigation."

He left his job and "then had a warrant outstanding for attempted murder in Pennsylvania last night and who came back to Baltimore and then was involved in the shooting today," Hogan said at a news conference.

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Baltimore. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison did not confirm Hogan’s description of the suspect, only saying the officers were serving a felony arrest warrant on a "violent offender" wanted in Baltimore.

The suspect -- who was outside and armed -- was believed to be the only individual police were looking for, Harrison said.

One officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the governor said, and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The second officer, who was shot in the leg, is "doing great" and is alert and in good spirits, he said.

The officers were part of a joint federal-state-local task force, Hogan said.

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene which appears to show a body covered under a white blanket outside of an apartment, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Baltimore. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP

"We ask Marylanders to join us in praying for the full and speedy recovery of the brave officers who were injured," Hogan said in a statement.

Just last week, two Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police detectives were shot and injured in the line of duty. Both have been released from the hospital.

"We are providing unprecedented resources to combat this violent crime crisis from all directions, with everything we’ve got," Hogan said. "The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities, once and for all."