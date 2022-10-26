Former official pleads not guilty to killing journalist who investigated him

Robert Telles appeared briefly in court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

A former Nevada county official accused of fatally stabbing a Las Vegas journalist who was investigating his office has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Robert Telles, 45, appeared briefly in a Clark County courtroom Wednesday morning for his arraignment hearing. He waived his right to have a jury trial set within 60 days.

Robert Telles appears at his arraignment hearing in Clark County, Nevada, on Oct. 26, 2022. KTNV

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Telles was arrested last month in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who police said was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.

He was formally indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week on the charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon. The indictment alleged that Telles, "with malice aforethought," killed German by stabbing him multiple times.

Telles, who served as the Clark County public administrator, blamed German for ruining his career in politics and his marriage, according to prosecutors.

Telles lost his bid for re-election following an investigation by German in the Review-Journal that exposed turmoil in his office and accusations of bullying, retaliation and an "inappropriate relationship" between Telles and a staffer.

Police said Telles was seen approaching the journalist's home and allegedly had an altercation with him the day before the murder. He allegedly returned the following day in a disguise -- described by police as a straw hat and reflective vest -- and stabbed German outside his home, police said.

Telles was arrested on Sept. 7 after DNA evidence found by a SWAT team at his home linked him to the crime scene, police said.

Telles has been held without bail in Clark County Detention Center. He was denied bail during a court appearance this week, despite his attorney's argument that he is not a threat to the community or a flight risk, Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV reported.

Telles' term as public administrator didn't expire until Jan. 1, 2023, though he was officially removed from office on Oct. 5, according to KTNV.