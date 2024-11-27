Ohio governor signs transgender bathroom ban for students

Ohio will join more than a dozen states with similar bathroom restrictions.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a transgender bathroom ban for students into law.

The law requires students in the state's K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, to use the restroom or facility that aligns with their gender assigned at birth.

The law notes it is not intended to prevent schools from building single-occupancy facilities and does not ban someone of the opposite gender from entering to help another person.

Ohio joins at least 14 other states in banning transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Supporters say the ban eases concerns about student's privacy and protection. Critics of the bill say it creates unfounded fears about transgender students and may instead put trans students in danger of discrimination or violence.

Transgender health care, bathroom access, sports participation and more have been a key focus for Republican legislators nationwide in recent years -- a wave that has prompted hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills in the 2024 legislative session alone, as tracked by the American Civil Liberties Union.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.