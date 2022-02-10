2 Oklahoma men indicted on hate crime charges in assault outside bar

They could each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, authorities say.

Two Oklahoma men were indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities accused them of committing hate crimes in connection with an alleged assault against two people outside of a bar in 2019.

The two-count indictment in the Western District of Oklahoma alleges that Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson "willfully caused bodily injury to two victims" because one of them was a Black man, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The assaults occurred in the parking lot of a bar in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in June 2019, the Justice Department said in a press release.

If convicted, Killian and Johnson each could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.

An attorney for Killian did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. Information for Johnson's attorney was not immediately available.