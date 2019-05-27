Oklahoma town devastated by tornado raises $38K in one day

A GoFundMe effort is underway to help the victims of a deadly tornado in El Reno, Oklahoma.

The storm ravaged the Oklahoma City suburb Saturday night, killing two and injuring 29 others.

A hotel and mobile home park were hit in a span of just four minutes.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was launched Sunday and more than $38,000 was raised in less than 24 hours.

Other donors have given necessary supplies to those staying at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hall.

"The community and surrounding areas that have donated much needed items, the prayers, and the Oklahoma 'ElReno' Strong attitude that we continue to show at times of need!" the VFW group wrote on its Facebook page Sunday night.

Some items in need of donation include towels and washcloths, according to the VFW.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Norman, Oklahoma, rated the tornado an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it had wind speeds in the range of 136 to 165 mph. The highest rating on the scale, an EF5, packs winds topping 200 mph.

The weather service reported that the twister cut a 2.2-mile long path of destruction and was about 75 yards at its widest point.

The tornado carried debris more than 4 miles northeast of El Reno, officials said.

ABC News' Mark Osborne, Max Golembo, and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.