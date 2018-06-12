Orlando marks solemn 2-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub massacre

Jun 12, 2018, 1:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Florida Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott carry flowers as they visit the memorial to the 49 shooting victims setup at the Pulse nightclub where the shootings took place two years ago, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.PlayJoe Raedle/Getty Images
WATCH City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

People in Orlando and across the country observed a moment of silence two years after 49 people were gunned down at Pulse nightclub. At noon, 149 churches in all 50 states rang bells 49 times to honor those killed, according to the One Orlando Alliance.

Interested in Pulse Shooting?

Add Pulse Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Pulse Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Pulse Shooting
Add Interest

A crowd also gathered at a temporary memorial outside the nightclub at 2:02 a.m, the time the shooting started, ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV reported.

Gov. Rick Scott, who visited the Pulse Memorial Tuesday morning, declared June 12 Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida.

PHOTO: Florida Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott visit the memorial to the 49 shooting victims setup at the Pulse nightclub where the shootings took place two years ago, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott visit the memorial to the 49 shooting victims setup at the Pulse nightclub where the shootings took place two years ago, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

PHOTO: Jim McDermott (L) and Isabella Andriolo, 11, write messages on the Pulse sign as they visit the memorial to the 49 shooting victims setup at the Pulse nightclub where the shootings took place two years ago, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jim McDermott (L) and Isabella Andriolo, 11, write messages on the Pulse sign as they visit the memorial to the 49 shooting victims setup at the Pulse nightclub where the shootings took place two years ago, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

Scott asked all residents to pause for a moment of silence Tuesday morning and ordered state flags in Florida to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

At a solemn gathering outside one Orlando church, the names of the 49 people killed were read out loud as a bell tolled once for each victim.

49 killed in Pulse nightclub massacre
SLIDESHOW: Shooter kills 49 in Pulse nightclub massacre

(MORE: Newly released video captures gunman's rampage at Pulse nightclub)

(MORE: Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter acquitted on all counts)

(MORE: Pulse nightclub attack survivors a year later: 'I might still be in shock')

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called the shooting the "darkest day in our city's history" in a video statement on Tuesday.

"On this day and every day, we remember the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016, and vow to continue to support the survivors and victims' families," Dyer said.

The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history at the time. The Oct. 2017 Las Vegas massacre, which killed 58, has since become the nation's deadliest mass shooting.

Comments