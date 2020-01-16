New Orleans police issue warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver is wanted by police for "simple battery."

The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, alleging the Cleveland Browns wide receiver committed "a simple battery" at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The allegation is a misdemeanor, a police spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

Beckham's alma mater, Louisiana State, beat Clemson 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.