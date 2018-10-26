Cesar Sayoc: What we know about the package bomb suspect now in custody

Oct 26, 2018, 1:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Cesar Sayoc is seen in this undated booking photo, released by the Broward County Sheriffs office and provided by the Associated Press, in Miami. PlayBroward County Sheriff's Office via AP
WATCH Man identified in suspected mail bombing campaign: Sources

The man that authorities have in custody in connection to the suspected package bombs that have been sent to high-profile figures over the course of the week has been identified.

Law enforcement sources named Cesar Sayoc as the suspect who is currently in custody.

Sayoc is 56 years old and is based in Aventura, Florida.

He was taken into custody in Florida shortly before noon.

His capture comes after 12 package bombs were intercepted over the course of the week, with targets including prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, FBI agents cover a van parked in Plantation, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018, of a suspect in the mass bomb mailings. WPLG-TV via AP
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, FBI agents cover a van parked in Plantation, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018, of a suspect in the mass bomb mailings.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the suspect was tracked using a cell phone.

Authorities have recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from this suspect.

The case against Sayoc will be handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to a senior law enforcement official. He is required to appear first in the jurisdiction in which he was arrested, the Southern District of Florida, but authorities are not yet certain whether that will happen today

