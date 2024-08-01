Palestine Olympic team keeps war in Gaza front and center

Their Olympic team is made up of eight athletes from around the globe.

Eight Palestinians from across the globe say they are competing in honor of their ancestral roots on the Palestine Olympic Team for this year’s Games in Paris.

But as athletes join in the international competition, conflict continues to rage on in the Palestinian territories.

Gaza's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, reports that more than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 89,000 injured since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 -- killing more than 1,200 -- and Israel began its siege on the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Some of the Gazans killed in connection with Israel's ongoing retaliation were Olympic athletes and coaches -- including the reported deaths of soccer coach Hani Al-Masdar and the first man to hold the Palestinian flag at the Olympics in 1996, Majed Abu Marahee.

The growing death toll is front and center in the minds of several Palestinian athletes, who say they are using their international platform to bring awareness to the violence facing civilians in the Palestinian regions.

For many of these athletes, it is their first time at the Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Valerie Rose Tarazi of Team Palestine pose for a photo during the Athletes' Call for Peace at the Olympic Village Plaza ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

“While I prepare to swim in Paris, I’m racing to compete. I watch the news, and I see people swimming to receive packages from the sea,” said swimmer Valerie Tarazi, an American with ancestral roots in Gaza.

She traveled to the West Bank in July ahead of the Olympic Games, saying in an Instagram post that it reminded her “how proud I am to be Palestinian and what an honor it is to compete with the flag on my cap.”

“I love you Palestine. You have my heart,” she said.

In April, the International Olympic Committee held a meeting with the National Olympic Committee of Palestine, where NOC President Jibril Rajoub asked the IOC for support in coordinating the rebuilding of destroyed sporting facilities in Palestinian territories amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The IOC said at the time that its “thoughts are with the many innocent victims of the current conflict in the region and their families” but have not offered any further comment on the request.

Palestinian-US swimmer Valerie Rose Tarazi takes a selfie picture with fellow Palestine Olympic athletes and members of the delegation upon arrival at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, north of Paris, on July 25, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Yazan Al Bawwab, a swimmer who has family in the West Bank, has also competed in this year's games. His activism spans beyond his Olympic platform as the founder of SwimHope Palestine, an organization aimed at empowering “underprivileged and refugee communities in Palestine by providing access to essential swimming education and life-saving water skills,” according to the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Omar Ismail, an 18-year-old taekwondo prodigy, made history as the first Palestinian taekwondo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, according to the IOC.

In an online post, he thanked the Palestinian Federation “for being the best support system anyone can have.”

Palestinian athletes Yazan Al Bawwab and Valerie Tarazi try a date offered to them by a young supporter upon arriving to the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on July 25, 2024, in Roissy, north of Paris. Megan Janetsky/AP

Omar Ismail, who was born in Dubai and will be competing for the Palestinian territories at the Paris Olympics, practices taekwondo in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on June 20, 2024. Martin Dokoupil/AP, FILE

He continued, “Together, we will show the world the strength and spirit of our nation.”

Runner Layla Al-Masri will be competing in the women's 800-meter track event for the 2024 Palestinian Olympic team.

Al-Masri has used her platform to continue to shed light on what she has called a “brutal occupation” of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“While the world’s eyes are on the screen watching the Olympics, we want to use our unique platform as athletes to keep eyes on what’s going on in Palestine,” said Al-Masri in an online post.

Flagbearers Wasim Abusal, Valerie Rose Tarazi and athletes of Palestine aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony, on July 26, 2024, in Paris. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

In her posts, she urges Olympic viewers to continue talking about Gaza.

“I run for Palestine to represent something bigger than myself, the resilience of the Palestinian people, to bring voices to the voiceless,” she continued.

Among the other Palestinian team members are boxer Wasim Abusal and judoka Fares Badawi, Mohammed Dwedar who will run in the men's 800-meter race and shooter Jorge Antonio Salhe.