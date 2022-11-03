Paul Pelosi released from hospital 6 days after attack

The House speaker's husband was hospitalized following an attack on Friday.

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News, six days after being attacked in his home.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was struck at least twice with the hammer, sources told ABC News, after an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28.

He underwent surgery following the assault to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands and is expected to make a full recovery, the speaker's spokesperson said.

