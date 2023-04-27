Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira to face detention hearing

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Massachusetts airman accused of leaking highly classified U.S. intelligence documents is set to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Harold D. Donohue Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Worcester, Massachusetts. The federal magistrate judge assigned to the case, David Hennessy, will hear arguments about whether Teixeira should be kept in federal custody ahead of his trial.

Teixeira, a native of Dighton, Massachusetts, has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information as well as willful retention of classified documents, which collectively carry a maximum of 15 years in prison. He has yet to enter a plea.

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. Social Media Website via Reuters

The FBI-Boston tactical team arrested Teixeira without incident at a residence in Dighton, Massachusetts, on the afternoon of April 13. He made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston the following day.

The criminal complaint alleges that Teixeira "improperly and unlawfully retained and transmitted national defense information to people not authorized to receive it." The leaked documents apparently contain top-secret information about Russia's war in Ukraine and other parts of the world. Teixeira allegedly accessed a government document on Feb. 23 and posted it online the following day, according to the complaint. It's the disclosure of that one document that forms the basis of the initial charges.

Federal prosecutors argued in a new court filing on Wednesday that Teixeira "poses a serious flight risk" and it would be "all too easy" for him, if released on bail, "to further disseminate classified information" and "take refuge with a foreign adversary." Prosecutors also claimed that Teixeira took "a series of obstructive steps" intended to prevent investigators from understanding the scope of what he allegedly did and they outlined in detail the reasons they believe he poses a danger to the public if allowed to be released from detention, pointing to the "virtual arsenal of weapons" he possessed at residences he occupied that are owned by his mother and father.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Aaron Katersky, Alexander Mallin and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.